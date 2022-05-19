Broadband Plans with 100 Mbps Speed Perfect for Small Families

The Internet has become nothing less than a necessity for everyone’s life. People need high-speed stable connectivity for various purposes such as learning, work, gaming, streaming and more. And when it comes to families, broadband plans are actually a good option to connect multiple devices at once. But what broadband plan should people, particularly with small families go for. Mentioned below are some of the 100 Mbps broadband plans offered by a few prominent service providers that are reasonable and perfect for small families.

The ‘Standard’ Pack from Airtel

Airtel Xstream Fiber can provide high-speed internet up to 1 Gbps, however, the telco offers some comparatively affordable plans with effective internet speed. Fibre Optic internet connection Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and is highly reliable. Users can get access to the ‘Standard’ pack which provides 100 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 799 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan.

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plan

One of India’s most reliable service providers, JioFiber offers a 100 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 699 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 100 Mbps with this plan. The efficient services and reliable connectivity offered by JioFiber make it one of the preferable options to choose from.

Excitel’s 100 Mbps Plan

One of the growing brands in India, Excitel uses European technology to offer seamless and consistent performance. The 100 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags and durations to cater to user convenience. The Fiber First from Excitel provides users with a 100 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 699. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424 and Rs 399 respectively. However, the 9-month plan is available for only new subscribers to the service. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied.