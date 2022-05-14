Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Which Can Help You Watch Last Leg of IPL 2022

Bharti Airtel’s fiber internet service is called Airtel Xstream Fiber. Airtel has been largely successful in adding new customers every month under its broadband arm and has become the second-largest fiber broadband service provider. Today, we are going to look at broadband plans that Airtel Xstream Fiber offers to users with which they can watch the last leg of the Indian Premier League for free.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans for Watching IPL 2022 Last Stage

The most exciting part of the IPL is here as teams look to solidify their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. No cricket fan wants to miss out on the action live. Thus, here are some of the broadband plans offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber which will bundle a free Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription for the users.

Through a Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription, you can watch the IPL very conveniently.

The first Airtel Xstream Fiber plan that offers a Disney+ Hotstar subscription is the Rs 699 option which offers 40 Mbps of speed along with multiple over-the-top (OTT) platform subscriptions. Users get plenty of other Airtel Thanks benefits as well.

The other plans which offer a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription are the Rs 799, Rs 1099, Rs 1498, Rs 1599, and the Rs 3999 plans.

With the Rs 799 plan, users get 100 Mbps of speed. The Rs 1099 plan offers 200 Mbps of speed while the Rs 1498 and the Rs 1599 plans offer 300 Mbps of speed to the users. Lastly, the Rs 3999 plan offers 1 Gbps of speed to the users.

Note that some of these plans mentioned above are meant to include TV benefits as well. The Rs 699 and the Rs 1599 plans were recently introduced by the company and offer TV benefits to the users. The Rs 1099 plan also offers users TV benefits. Further, all of these plans include Airtel Thanks benefits which can be claimed by the Airtel Thanks mobile application.