Airtel Xstream Fiber Plan for OTT Lovers and Professionals

Bharti Airtel’s fiber broadband arm, Airtel Xstream Fiber, has very few options for users to choose from. If you are an over-the-top (OTT) content lover and a professional with a need for high-speed internet, Airtel Xstream Fiber has one pretty decent option for you. The company offers users a broadband plan that isn’t too expensive for professionals but at the same time packs enough OTT firepower and speed to ensure a seamless internet experience for the users. The plan that we are talking about is the ‘Professional’ plan. Let’s see what it offers to the users and how much it costs.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Professional Broadband Plan

With the Airtel Xstream Fiber’s ‘Professional’ broadband plan, users get up to 300 Mbps of internet speed. This speed is the same for both uploading as well as downloading. The company offers a free fixed-line voice calling connection as well. The data offered by this plan is limited to 3.3TB or 3300GB per month, which is more than sufficient for most users in the country.

But this is not all; the plan also packs additional Airtel Thanks benefits. These benefits include a free subscription to platforms such as Amazon Prime, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, and more. To redeem the subscriptions and additional benefits, users need to go to the Airtel Thanks app inside their smartphone. The monthly rental of Rs 1499 does not include any taxes.

There’s also a slightly more budget option available for Rs 999 for OTT lovers and professionals, but it offers 200 Mbps of speed. For some users, even this plan might make sense. But if you have a big family with more like 15 devices connected to the Wi-Fi network at all times, the 300 Mbps plan makes for a good option. Other private internet service providers (ISPs) such as JioFiber and more also offer a 300 Mbps plan to the users with OTT benefits.