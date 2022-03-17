TRAI to Submit 5G Spectrum Auctions Recommendations by March End or Early April

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is currently working on the 5G spectrum auctions recommendations and is likely going to submit it to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) by March-end or early April, said P D Vaghela, Chairman, TRAI.

The regulatory body has been working on the recommendations since October of last year now. According to a PTI report, Vaghela said that generally, it takes TRAI seven to eight months before it submits recommendations for spectrum auctions.

But this time, it needs to happen much faster, and the regulatory body is working hard on ensuring that it happens within the expected time frame.

PMO Wants 5G Launch by August 15, 2022

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) wants Indian telecom operators to launch 5G by August 15, 2022. It leaves very less room for conducting 5G spectrum auctions for the DoT. Thus, DoT had ordered TRAI to submit the recommendations by March-end so that spectrum auctions can take place as early as possible.

TRAI needs to consider comments from each stakeholder and then go with the best possible route. Every telco has different opinions on different matters. Thus, the task of the regulator is very complex.

The recommendations from TRAI would include things such as spectrum pricing, how much spectrum should be availed to the telcos and in what block size, and more. Further, this time, the regulatory body also has to consider requests put forth by the satcom industry of India. There are a lot of things that need to happen in the correct manner for 5G to become successful in the country.

It all starts from the recommendation that TRAI gives to the DoT. Thus, while everything is happening fast, hopefully, everything’s happening in the right manner, and no decisions are taken in a rush, which can negatively impact the entire industry and the investments made by the telcos. The spectrum auctions are expected to take place during May or June 2022.