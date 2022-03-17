Redmi 10 Comes to India With Snapdragon 680, Check Price and Other Specs

Xiaomi has just launched the Redmi 10 in India. During the launch, the company said this smartphone is 2x faster than its predecessor. The highlight of the device is the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. But this is not all that users get with this smartphone. There are more things such as a big display, a powerful primary camera, a big battery, and more. Let’s check out the complete specifications and price of the smartphone below.

Redmi 10 Specifications in India

The Redmi 10 has launched in India with a 6.71-inch IPS display and comes with a 20:6:9 aspect ratio. To protect the screen, there’s Gorilla Glass at the top. The smartphone will come running on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box.

As mentioned, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Users can expand the RAM virtually by 2GB.

There’s a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi 10 comes with a 5MP sensor at the front.

The device can last long with its massive 6000mAh battery which can support 18W fast-charging. The company will include the charger inside the box for the users. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Redmi 10 Price in India

The Redmi 10 will be available in India in two memory variants. The first variant comes with 4GB+64GB and is priced at Rs 10,999, while the second variant comes with 6GB+128GB and is priced at Rs 12,999. Xiaomi is also offering a bank offer to customers where they can get Rs 1,000 off on the Redmi 10 if they use an HDFC Bank card to purchase the device.

It will be available in three colours – Midnight Black, Caribbean Green, and Pacific Blue. The first sale of the device will start from March 24 and it will be available on Flipkart, the official website of Xiaomi and retail stores.