Redmi 10 vs Redmi 9 vs Galaxy A12 2021: Every Difference Worth Noting

Just a couple of minutes back, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 10 in India. If you want to know the complete details of the smartphone, click here. It is a budget device that will be in competition with the previous year’s Redmi 9 and the Galaxy A12 2021. All of these are 4G smartphones, and to avoid any confusion, let’s see all that’s different between these devices.

Redmi 10 vs Redmi 9 vs Galaxy A12 2021: Display

The Redmi 10 comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS display with Gorilla Glass on top. The Redmi 9 comes with a smaller 6.53-inch HD+ display, while the Samsung Galaxy A12 2021 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. So the device with the largest display is the newly launched Redmi 10.

Redmi 10 vs Redmi 9 vs Galaxy A12 2021: Performance and Battery

The Redmi 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G platform, while the Redmi 9 and the Samsung Galaxy A12 2021 come powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and Exynos 850.

The Redmi 10 has a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging, while the Redmi 9 has a 5000mAh battery, and the Galaxy A12 2021 packs a 5000mAh battery too.

In both chipsets and battery, Redmi 10 is ahead of the two devices on paper.

Redmi 10 vs Redmi 9 vs Galaxy A12 2021: Camera

The Redmi 10 has a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor at the rear with a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies.

The Redmi 9, on the other hand, comes with a 13MP primary sensor at the rear paired with a 2MP secondary sensor and a 5MP sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 2021 has a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP, 2MP, and another 2MP sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8MP sensor at the front.

Redmi 10 vs Redmi 9 vs Galaxy A12 2021: Price

The Redmi 10 has launched in India for Rs 10,999 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 12,999 (6GB+128GB). Users can get a Rs 1,000 discount if they use an HDFC Bank card to purchase this device.

The Redmi 9 is currently available in India for Rs 9,499 (4GB+64GB) in a single memory variant on the official website of Xiaomi.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 2021 is available in two prices in India currently — Rs 12,999 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 15,499 (6GB+128GB).