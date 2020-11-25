Samsung Galaxy A12 and A02s Announced: Price and Specifications

Samsung has just announced two new smartphones namely Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s for the European market. There are some similarities between both the devices such as both of them feature a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch display. The South Korean tech giant has announced the Galaxy A12 in three different storage and RAM variants whereas is offering the A02s in a single variant only. The exact release date for the smartphones is unknown at the moment. Let’s take a detailed look at the price and specifications of the devices.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications and Price

Samsung has announced the Galaxy A12 with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display. The device comes powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card. In the camera department, the A12 comes with a quad-camera setup in the rear which has a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a macro and depth sensor of 2MP each. The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 15W fast-charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is priced EUR 179 (approximately Rs 15,800) for the 3GB+32GB variant, EUR 199 (approximately Rs 17,500) for the 6GB+128GB variant. The pricing for the third variant has not been shared officially yet by Samsung. The device will be available from January 2021.

Samsung Galaxy A02s Specifications and Price

The Samsung Galaxy A02s has been announced with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card. There is a triple camera setup at the rear of the device where the primary sensor is a 13MP lens paired with the same 2MP sensors placed in the Galaxy A12. There is the same 5,000mAh battery as of A12 and it can also support 15W fast-charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A02s has been announced in a single variant only. Its single variant is 3GB+32GB which is priced EUR 150 (approximately Rs 13,200). It will be available for selling from February 2021.