JioPages 2.0.1 Version Out for the Users Now With Better Navigation and More

Reliance Jio announced the JioPages web browser just last month on October 21, 2020. The web browsing app has now received a new update and this version of the app is called JioPages 2.0.1. The new version of the app has got three major upgrades. For the unaware, JioPages is a web browser built on the powerful Chromium Blink engine. The app can support up to 8 native Indian languages and along with that stores all the user data within India only. More about the three major upgrades on the app ahead.

JioPages 2.0.1 Version Three Major Upgrades

Talking about the first major upgrade that comes with the JioPages 2.0.1 version, it is the support for ‘Duck Duck Go Search Engine’. The speciality of this search engine is that it is very privacy centric. The search engine does not log information of the users and also uses cookies only when required. To enable it on the app, users can go to the bottom right hamburger icon then tap on Settings > Quick Settings > Select Search Engine.

The second upgrade to JioPages is the integration of a new section showcasing short videos into the app. Short videos with up to 30 seconds will feature on this new section of the app. Users who want to view short videos can go to the Bottom Bar > Explore Section > Scroll to short videos reel > View More.

Lastly, coming to the third upgrade on the app, it is better navigation and exit buttons. Now, with the exit button, the user can quickly exit from the app. At the same time, the navigation buttons on the app will allow ease in going back and forth inside JioPages. To exit, the user just need to go to the hamburger option and tap on exit button. The two navigation buttons are on the bottom left of the app window.

Users still get the option to use other search engine platforms such as Bing, Yahoo, Google and more. Adding to this, the app also support ‘Dark Mode’ which is a good thing since many prefer to use their app that way only.