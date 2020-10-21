JioPages Mobile Browser for Android Launched With 8 Regional Languages



Reliance Jio has just announced ‘JioPages’, a new web browser completely developed in India. The new browsing app is built on the powerful Chromium Blink engine which will ensure a faster experience for the user. It is completely conceptualised and designed within India. JioPages will offer users best-in-class webpage rendering, efficient media streaming, and an encrypted connection amongst other things. One thing that you should note is that JioPages is currently only available for Android devices. There is actually a lot more a user can get from this browsing application by Jio. More on the story ahead.

JioPages Key Features You Should Know About

Users will get the flexibility to customise the app as per their wish. They can set a personalised home screen. Users can select through any of the major search platforms such as Google, Bing, Yahoo, and more and set it as their default search engine. Just like in Chrome, users can pin their favourite websites on the home screen for faster access.

There is added support for changing the browser’s theme to ‘Dark Mode’ and set it as the default one. There are other colourful backgrounds available for the app as well. JioPages is built with smartness. Just like Google Chrome, this browser will make a personalised content feed for the user. The app will only send notifications about the topics that the user is interested in.

One of the cool features of JioPages is ‘Informative Cards’. An informative card will capture important figures, symbols, and headlines of a given topic and display them as a clickable banner for the user. Interested users can click on them and be directed to another page.

JioPaages Supports 8 Regional Languages

JioPages has been developed with keeping in mind the diversity India has. The browsing app comes with the support of 8 Indian languages, namely Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Bengali. Users will also get the option to customise their feed as per the state they are living in. Once the user selects his/her state, he/she will get to see all the popular websites of that state on their screen.

For making the management of files easy, the advanced download manager categorises the file into different types such as video, image, pages, or document. Also, for safe browsing, there is ‘Secured Incognito Mode’ available for the users. The users can set up a pin-code or fingerprint to access the incognito mode whenever they want.

One of the best features of the app is ‘Ad Blocker’. It blocks all the unsolicited ads and pop-ups on the screen to provide the users seamless browsing experience. The app is available to be downloaded from the Play Store in Android devices.