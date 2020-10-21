BSNL Enhances STV 135 Voucher, Users to Get Additional Minutes



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Chennai circle on Wednesday announced on its Twitter account that the special tariff voucher (STV) 135 will come with increased talktime for the users. Until now, for Rs 135, BSNL users got 300 minutes of talktime to any network including local and STD calls with this voucher. It came with a validity of 24 days. After the rationalisation, the benefits of this plan will change from 300 minutes of talktime to 1440 minutes of talktime. However, there will be no change in the validity of the plan or its price. More on the story ahead.

BSNL Offers More Talktime With the STV 135

BSNL Chennai is offering users more talktime with the STV 135. While the price and the validity of the plan remain the same, the benefit of this plan has been bumped up from 300 minutes to 1440 minutes. The rationalisation of the plan will take place from October 21, 2020, i.e., today.

This change is only limited to the users in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. Meanwhile, BSNL is also offering prepaid plans to the users in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles with extended validity.

A few days back, BSNL Chennai announced that the users will be getting four prepaid plans with an increased validity under a promotional festive offer. This offer is only there for a limited period – October 17, 2020, to November 30, 2020.

The four plans to get the benefit of increased validity are ‘STV 147’, ‘STV 247’, ‘STV 699’, and ‘STV 1999’. The ‘STV 147’ will come with a validity of 35 days instead of 30 days. Then the ‘STV 247’ will now come with an increased validity of 40 days instead of the original 30 days. Followed by this, there is ‘STV 699’ which now comes with an increased validity of 180 days instead of the original 160 days. Lastly, there is ‘STV 1999’ which originally comes with a validity of 365 days, but under the offer, it will come with the increased validity of 425 days.

Adding to this, BSNL is also offering the users in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles full usage value on the top-up of Rs 60 talktime voucher under a limited period from October 17, 2020, to November 30, 2020.