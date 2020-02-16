BSNL Prepaid Users Can Now Extend Account Validity Using STV/Combo Plans

Highlights BSNL users can now make use of Combo/STV vouchers to extend account validity

BSNL already has an active account validity extension scheme

The PSU offers two Grace Periods to the users

Similar to private telecom operators, BSNL also has an active account suspension scheme in place. BSNL prepaid users can extend their account validity by recharging with separate plans, and on top, they have to perform standard STV/Combo recharges to enjoy the services. However, the state-run telco has made a significant change and now says users can extend their account validity using the STV/Combo plans as well. This move from BSNL will come as a big relief to the consumers as they no longer have to search for the validity extension plans like Neesham Gold, Plan 8 and so on. BSNL has a wide-range of STVs and Combo plans and they start at just Rs 12. The new change is already effective across the country.

BSNL Offers Validity Extension Using Combo & STV Prepaid Plans

BSNL has implemented two changes to its account validity extension scheme. For the unaware, BSNL provides two grace periods before suspending the mobile number of a user. For the BSNL users who are already in Grace Period-I or Grace Period-II, the telco allows them to recharge STVs/Combo vouchers of Rs 75 and above to make their connection active under the base plan with a validity of the recharged STV/Combo vouchers for all plans.

In the second scenario, customers who are currently active under corporate/circle specific plans, they can recharge with Plan voucher after every “plan/recharge validity” period or any applicable recharge to avail the benefits under this tariff plan. In case of recharge with applicable STV/Combo voucher, the validity of tariffs plan will be extended corresponding to the validity of that STV/Combo voucher. In case, if the customer fails to recharge with plan voucher or any applicable recharge at the end of the validity period, the telco has the right to provide the plan benefits under Grace Period-I and Grace Period-II. After the second Grace Period, the services of users will be suspended.

Do make a note that the Plan validity service is not available on self-care subscriptions. The Grace Period-I is valid for seven days after the incoming facility will be removed, whereas the Grace Period-II is valid for 165 days after which a user’s account will get terminated.

List of Available BSNL Plan Vouchers, STVs and Combo Plans

BSNL subscribers can also make use of various First Recharge/Plan Vouchers to extend their account validity. The available FRC/Plan Vouchers on BSNL network are Per Second Plan, Per Minute Plan, Plan Vasantham Gold-96, FRC 108, Plan-153, Plan-186, Plan-365, Plan-429, Plan-485, BSNL Sixer Plan-666, Plan 997, Plan 999, Plan 1188, Plan 1699 and Plan 1999. These are the available FRC/Plan vouchers for BSNL Chennai & Tamil Nadu circles. The basic plan vouchers differ in almost every circle, so we suggest you get in touch with the local BSNL store to get the details.

As for the list of Combo/STV vouchers, they start at just Rs 12 providing validity of seven days and go all the way up to Rs 3,495. Popular STVs like Rs 118, Rs 187, Rs 199, Rs 319, Rs 349, Rs 998 and so on are eligible for account validity extension.