ACT Fibernet Enable Users to Subscribe to Five Streaming Apps



ACT Fibernet enables its users to get subscriptions of up to five over-the-top (OTT) content streaming platforms. Netflix has been a part of the internet service provider’s (ISP) plans for a long time now. But now apart from Netflix, there are four other OTT platforms subscriptions on offer. The other four platforms include Sony Liv, Aha, ZEE5 Premium, and Hungama. The good thing is that users purchasing broadband plans from ACT Fibernet are eligible to get cashbacks and discounts when they purchase subscriptions of these particular OTT platforms. More on the story ahead.

ACT Fibernet Offers Cashbacks and Discounts on OTT Subscriptions

Starting with Netflix, ACT offers different broadband plans in different cities which come with the benefit of Netflix. Different plans get different amounts of cashback. For example, there are a total of five Netflix plans on offer from ACT for Bengaluru users. The ‘ACT Blaze’ plan offers users a cashback of Rs 50 when they subscribe to Netflix while the ‘ACT GIGA’ plan offers users a cashback of Rs 500 for the same. Depending on the kind of plan you choose, you will get the appropriate cashback.

For users who want a subscription of ZEE5 Premium through the website of ACT, they can get a one month trial of the streaming platform. Post the free trial, users will have to pay Rs 99 per month for the subscription of ZEE5 Premium. It is interesting to note that there is no further discount or benefit for ZEE5 Premium apart from the one month trial. ZEE5 Premium normally costs Rs 99 per month even if the users opt to subscribe to the platform directly.

As for the users who want a subscription of Hungama, they will get a discount of Rs 150 if they purchase it through the website of ACT. Normally the subscription of Hungama costs Rs 249 per month, but with ACT, the users can get it for Rs 99 per month.

The Users who want the subscription of Sony Liv can get it for Rs 299 per month from the website of ACT. What’s interesting to note is that getting a subscription of Sony Liv from directly the website of the streaming platform also costs the same.

Finally Aha, the last streaming platform on offer from ACT. However, the users subscribing to Aha through the website of ACT neither get a discount or cashback at all for subscribing. Whether the user subscribes through the website of ACT or through the website of AHA, they needs to pay Rs 365 only for a whole year.