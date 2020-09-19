Vodafone Idea to Offer Free ZEE5 Premium Subscription Worth Rs 999 With 5 Prepaid Plans

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea or Vi today announced that its subscribers could enjoy ZEE5 Premium subscription worth Rs 999 at no extra cost with a few prepaid plans. Vi now has five prepaid plans which ship with ZEE5 Premium subscription and they are priced at Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2,595. It is a really good move from Vodafone Idea as ZEE5 has recently parted ways with Bharti Airtel. Also, the telco is providing ZEE5 Premium subscription and not the ZEE5 Club membership. So even if you purchase the basic Rs 355 data add-on plan, you will be eligible for a one-year ZEE5 Premium membership worth Rs 999.

Vodafone Idea ZEE5 Premium Prepaid Plans Detailed

According to the data available, the annual ZEE5 Premium membership is available with Vi data plan of Rs 355 and the Vi combo prepaid plans of Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2,595. As for the benefits, the Rs 355 data plan offers 50GB of data for 28 days along with Rs 999 worth of ZEE5 Premium membership. Moving onto the Rs 405 plan, it is an unlimited combo plan with 90GB data benefit, unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 100 SMSes per day and ZEE5 Premium subscription. The validity of the Rs 405 plan is 28 days from the date of recharge.

The Rs 595 and Rs 795 prepaid plans offer 2GB data per day for 56 and 84 days, respectively. Lastly, we have the Rs 2595 plan which also offers the same 2GB data per day but for 365 days. The three Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2,595 plans come with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day and ZEE5 Premium membership for one year.

At a time when smartphone brands are aggressively focusing on offering Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership, Vi made a nice move of shipping its prepaid plans with ZEE5 Premium subscription. Just a couple of days, we observed that Vi stopped offering ZEE5 benefit with its prepaid plans. However, it is now back with a slew of new plans which will surely attract a lot of consumers out there.