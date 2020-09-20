Tata Sky to Revise Over 25 Regional Channels on September 21 and September 22

Tata Sky, the largest direct-to-home (DTH) operator in India announced that it will revise electronic programmatic guide (EPG) numbers of over 25 regional channels on its platform early next week. The operator highlighted that the EPG number revisions would be applied on 15 regional channels on Monday followed by revisions to EPG numbers on 13 regional channels on Tuesday. Tata Sky since early September has revised the EPG numbers of over 50 channels on its platform including English entertainment and sports along with Tamil and Marathi regional channels.

Tata Sky to Revise EPG Numbers of 15 Regional Channels on Monday

The EPG number revisions on September 21 and September 22 is said to impact 27 Kannada regional channels and one Marathi regional channel.

The operator said that Shemaroo Marathi Bana would have its EPG number revision on Monday. The Marathi regional channel is set to be changed from its old EPG of 1231 to new EPG of 1230.

Several Kannada regional channels including Udaya Movies, Colors Kannada, TV9 Kannada, Zee Kannada, Star Suvarna and Udaya Comedy are the channels set to undergo its EPG revisions on Monday. Further, Colors Super, Public TV, TV5 Kannada, Kannada Naaptol and Zee Pichhar are the other channels that are scheduled to have its EPG changes on Monday.

Sri Sankara TV and News 18 Kannada to Undergo EPG Revisions on Tuesday

Tata Sky said that the Udhaya Music, Kasthuri, Suvarna News 24×7, News18 Kannada, Raj Musix Kannada, Public Music, Raj News Kannada and Ayush TV will have its EPG revisions on Tuesday.

Further, the operator highlighted that the Kannada devotional channel Sri Sankara TV along with Dighvijay 24×7 News, Public Movies, Public TV and DD Chandana will also have its EPG number changes on Tuesday.

In early September, Tata Sky had revised the EPG numbers of several leading Indian channels such as Star World, Star World Premiere, Colors Infinity and Zee Cafe. Further, the leading Tamil channels such as Star Vijay, Jaya TV and Zee Tamil along with leading Marathi channels such as Colors Marathi and Zee Marathi also had its EPG revisions on Tata Sky.