Tata Sky Set to Modify Channel Numbers Beginning September 2

Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India announced that the electronic programming guide (EPG) numbers on its platform will undergo a revision on September 2, 2020. The company highlighted that the revisions in the EPG numbers are largely in the English Entertainment genre along with Aaj Tak Tez, a Hindi news channel. It was said that the changes will be effective on September 2, 2020 at 12 am with 11 channels undergoing the revision. The EPG numbers revision on the Tata Sky platform was earlier reported to have been scheduled for October 2019, however, the DTH operator is said to have pushed the EPG revisions to 2020.

English Entertainment Channels on Tata Sky Set for Revision

According to an update shared by Tata Sky on its website, the EPG number revisions would affect 11 channels including Star World, Zee Cafe and Disney International HD.

Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD are said to be revised from its old EPG of 206, 204 and 208 to its new EPG of 203, 202 and 206 respectively.

The DTH operator said that Zee Cafe and Zee HD will be revised from its old EPG of 220 and 218 to its new EPG of 211 and 210 respectively. Further, the Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD are set to be revised to 215 and 214 from its existing EPG of 226 and 224.

The Comedy Central and Comedy Central HD are said to be revised from its existing EPG of 230 and 229 to its new EPG of 219 and 218.

Disney International and Aaj Tak Tez on Tata Sky will Also Undergo Revisions

Additionally, Tata Sky said that the Disney International HD will be revised from its existing EPG of 232 to its new EPG of 221. Further, Aaj Tak Tez will be revised to 525 from its existing EPG of 590.

The DTH operator has been making multiple changes to its platform in the recent weeks including revisions to its custom curated packs and introducing new channels to its platform. Further, Tata Sky in early August announced the addition of VOOT Select and VOOT Kids to its Binge platform. The Binge service also received a price hike to Rs 299 per month from its earlier price tag of Rs 249 per month.