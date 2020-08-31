BSNL Users Can Earn Up to Rs 600 Additional Talk Time on Prepaid Recharges

BSNL keeps on introducing new offers to lure its customers into purchasing them. One thing that BSNL hasn’t done until now is being able to offer 4G services across the country. This has impacted the revenues of the telco is a major negative way. But to compensate for it and keep motivating people to use their 3G network, BSNL offers cheap plans and with that interesting offers. One such offer has been announced by the telco. The customers of BSNL who recharge by following the rules of the offer will be eligible to get extra talk time. To be precise, extra talk time of up to 20%. Let’s take a look at the offer.

BSNL Talk Time Offer

BSNL is offering customers the benefit of earning extra talk time. Users can earn extra talk time of up to Rs 600. For people who will recharge with Rs 100, they will get the talk time of Rs 100. People who recharge with Rs 110 will get the talk time of Rs 110. It is the same with people going for Rs 150 recharge, they will get the same amount of talk time.

The additional talk time starts coming in with the Rs 220 recharge. With the Rs 220 recharge, the customers will get up to Rs 240 in talk time. With the recharge of Rs 550, the customers will get a talk time of Rs 575.

Then there are the plans which are for the long term and are expensive. These plans offer more additional talk time. With the Rs 1,100 plan, customers will get a talk time of Rs 1,200. The last two plans under the offer are of Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000. Customers who go for the Rs 2,000 plan, they will get a total talk time of Rs 2,300 and the customers who go for the Rs 3,000 plan, they will get a total talk time of Rs 3,600 imputing an additional 20% talk time.

This is a limited time offer and the customers can benefit from it until October 6, 2020. Another important thing to remember is this offer will only work when the customers recharge on Sundays.