Xiaomi Inaugurates 3000th Mi Store in India

Xiaomi India today announced the opening of its 3000th Mi Store in the country. Last year, Xiaomi became the country’s largest exclusive brand retail network, according to Channelplay. And it continues the expansion this year. The Chinese company expanded its footprint in the country with the launch of its 3000th Mi Store in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. With this announcement, Mi Stores are now present across 850 cities in the country. For the unaware, Xiaomi first opened Mi Store back in August 2018, and within two years, it opened 3000 stores.

Xiaomi Continues to Expand Offline Presence in India

Mi India also announced that the brand has managed to foster entrepreneurship and has been able to generate employment for over 6000 people across India. Xiaomi has Mi Home and Mi Stores in India. Mi Homes are the company’s flagship experience stores aimed at Tier 2+ cities and towns. Mi Stores are aimed at the rural areas and the company last year opened more than 500 Mi Stores in rural areas at one go.

Commenting on the milestone, Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India, shared, “We are delighted and humbled to receive continuous support from our Mi Fans and Partners that has enabled us to launch our 3000th Mi Store and strengthen our position as the largest exclusive single-brand retail network in the country in such a short span of time. As a brand, we have always worked towards bringing innovation for everyone and fostering entrepreneurship. Our exclusive retail network has made it possible for thousands of individuals to become entrepreneurs through their association with Mi India. We are determined to scale bigger heights together with our Partners and Mi Fans.”

In other news, September is said to be a busy month for Xiaomi in India. The company is rumoured to launch a flagship product with Snapdragon 865 SoC for under Rs 40,000. Alongside, Redmi is also said to bring the much-awaited Redmi K30 5G as well to the Indian market. Xiaomi is already teasing the launch of Mi TV Horizon Edition and the launch is scheduled for September 7.