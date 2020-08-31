Dish TV Users Can Get Coupons Worth Rs 2,000 on Select Packs

Just yesterday we reported about the ‘Mega Entertainment Sale’ of Dish TV. It will allow users to purchase Active channels for just Rs 4. There are over 20 Active channels people can choose from and all of them are under the offer. Today is the last day of getting the benefit of this offer though. It started from August 28 and will end today on Aug 31. Now, we have discovered the free coupons that Dish TV users are eligible to receive upon their next Set-Top Box purchase. There are three plans on which the customer can get this coupon along with other benefits. Let us check them out.

Dish TV Offering Coupons Worth Rs 2,000 to Customers

Dish TV customers who choose any of the DishNXT HD offers, they will be eligible for the coupon. Now there are three plans under the DishNXT HD category, each with different channel packs but all of them include the DishNXT HD Set-Top Box.

The coupons provided will be worth Rs 2,000. They will be powered by the CouponDunia, one of the most famous online coupon sites. But the offer doesn’t end here, there is also a lifetime warranty that is applicable on the Set-Top Box provided to the customer given that the customer keeps on regularly recharging their STB. Along with this, there is also free delivery, installation, and demo included.

The three packs that these offers are applicable in are – first, the ‘Super Family HD’ pack for 1 month which will cost the customer Rs 1,590. The other two are ‘Swagat HD’ pack for three months (cost Rs 1,949) and the ‘Swagat HD’ pack for six months (cost Rs 2,649).

All of the plans available are under a limited time offer period. Along with that, according to the terms and conditions of the coupon offer, they can be removed anytime by the operator without any due notice. The DishNXT HD Set-Top Box normally costs for Rs 1,590. Another thing which is clearly mentioned in the terms and conditions of the offer is that the coupons can’t be applied on offers already live on the website, partially or wholly and they cannot be transferred as well.