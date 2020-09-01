New JioFiber Plans Carry 3.3TB Monthly FUP Limit Same as Airtel Xstream Fiber

JioFiber has gained a lot of traction from the Indian market simply because of its low pricing and amazing benefits. Some of the JioFiber plans bring a lot of OTT benefits as well as other benefits such as mobile security and more. JioFiber very recently announced a new broadband plan which will cost Rs 399 per month (exclusive of GST). The plan comes with 30 Mbps speed and offers unlimited free voice calling, but there are no OTT benefits included. One thing that all the JioFiber customers should be aware of is its data policy on plans. As it turns out, the JioFiber plans which come with the branding of, ‘Truly Unlimited’, don’t offer truly unlimited data after all. There is a FUP limit on the data which is the same as of Airtel Xstream Fiber plans.

JioFiber Plans Come With a FUP Limit

JioFiber offers ‘Truly Unlimited’ plans to the customers. But they are not truly unlimited. They have a FUP policy on the data which is the same as of Airtel Xstream Fiber plans. So in a month, if you are using a broadband plan from JioFiber which has a FUP policy on it, you will be allowed to consume a total of 3.3TB of data. After that, speeds will be reduced.

One thing that you should know is that every plan of the JioFiber has a different policy in terms of various benefits. Some plans come with a certain benefit and some don’t. Likewise, the FUP policy is different on different plans. For customers who choose either of the 500 Mbps plan or 1 Gbps plans, they won’t have to worry about any FUP limit of 3.3TB data.

But all the JioFiber broadband plans until 300 Mbps speed come with a FUP limit of 3.3TB data. This is mentioned in the website terms and conditions of JioFiber. But there is no FUP limit on the calling benefit which comes with the plans.

For the unaware, plans from Airtel Xstream Fiber and Tata Sky broadband come with the same FUP limit. Airtel offers unlimited data to the customers who go for its VIP plan which offers 1 Gbps speed. But customers who have opted for other plans can also get unlimited data by paying a Rs 299 monthly fee on top of their plan. But the unlimited data in case of Airtel Xstream Fiber means 3.3TB data as well.

Tata Sky offers unlimited broadband plans to its customers. Customers who opt for the unlimited data plan which offers 300 Mbps get a FUP limit of 3.3TB data every month. As for the customers, who choose any of the other plans, they get FUP data limit of 1,500GB every month. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed drops to 3 Mbps.