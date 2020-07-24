Vodafone Rs 699 RED MAX Postpaid Plan Launched with Unlimited Calling and OTT Benefits

Vodafone has launched RED MAX Postpaid plan for its subscribers. The new offering by Vodafone packs decent benefits, and the plan is just priced at Rs 699 per month. All the active customers of Vodafone RED family will be able to enjoy the benefits of the plans. Also, all the subscribers who have been migrated from Idea Nirvana to Vodafone RED will also be able to enjoy the benefits and upgrade to this plan. Currently, the plan is visible on the My Vodafone app. However, we believe the plan will be listed on the official website soon.

Vodafone RED MAX Rs 699 Postpaid Plan Benefits

The new offering by Vodafone offers various benefits to subscribers. The new postpaid plan offers unlimited Local, STD and National roaming call benefits. Also, subscribers get 100 SMS a month under the offer. As of data, subscribers will get unlimited data. Though we are informed by CC that this is an Unlimited Data plan with no data rollover, we believe FUP will be applied on data consumption.

Subscribers Will Get Various OTT Benefits

The new postpaid plan by Vodafone will give various OTT platforms subscription to customers who are upgrading their plans. Under the RED MAX Rs 699 postpaid plan, subscribers will get Amazon Prime Benefits up to 1 year. Apart from this, they will also get Zee5, SUN NXT and Vodafone Play Benefits. Sadly, Netflix benefit will not be included in the new postpaid plan of Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone RED MAX Rs 699 Postpaid Plan is Rolling Out Slowly

Vodafone Red MAX Rs 699 postpaid plan is rolling out slowly in telecom circles of the telco. Currently, the postpaid plan is available for subscribers who reside in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle. However, we believe the postpaid plan will be launched in other circles soon, and all the existing subscribers of Vodafone, including the subscribers migrated from Idea Nirvana will be able to enjoy the benefits of the plan.

Idea Nirvana Completely Switched to Vodafone Red Postpaid

Vodafone Idea has finished the migration process of Idea Nirvana to Vodafone Red. All the subscribers who have been migrated from Idea Nirvana to Vodafone RED will enjoy intriguing benefits including the new RED MAX postpaid of Rs 699 per month. So, now there is no Idea Nirvana in the postpaid segment, and it is all Vodafone RED. Any new are existing subscribers will only be enrolled into Vodafone RED for postpaid services going forward.