samsung-introduces-uhd-tvs-in-india-with-100-preloaded-content-templates

Samsung India on Friday introduced its new lineup of ultra high-definition (UHD) Business Televisions in India targeted at consumer serving businesses like restaurants, retail stores, shopping complexes and salons. The company said that its new lineup of Business TV series will aid small and medium businesses to redefine user experience through “innovative applications, dynamic content and visual experience.” Samsung said that its Business TV series are designed to operate for 16 hours a day and features an on and off timer to systematically function during the defined business hours.

Samsung Business TVs Packed with 100 Preloaded Template

The company said that its new Business TV series is packed with over 100 free templates that enable business owners to produce their own content.

Samsung said that the preloaded templates that are included on its Business TV series includes vertical orientation templates, promotions that display content alongside TV programs and seasonal sale templates. Further, the company said that there are “other pre-designed layouts” that offer “perfect visuals” to business for various occasions.

“With the new Samsung Business TV, we want to meet the requirements of various small and medium businesses, helping them communicate and operate effectively and hassle-free,” Puneet Sethi, vice president of consumer electronics enterprise business at Samsung India, said in the release.

The company said that its new Business TV series also enables remote management of content through a dedicated Business TV app, available for download on iOS and Android devices. Samsung said that the UHD display enables businesses to showcase high-quality content aiding small and medium businesses to attract more consumers.

“Our latest range of Business TVs will help businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, shopping complexes, salons redefine the experience for end consumers,” Sethi said.

Samsung Business TV Series Features Multiple Variants

The company said that the new Business TV series will be available in four variants including 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 70-inch models.

The Business TV series are said to be priced in the range of Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,75,000. Samsung said that the Business TV will have a three-year warranty with the company also offering long-term support to business owners.