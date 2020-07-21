HP OMEN 15 and Pavilion Gaming 16 Laptops Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 70,999

HP has unveiled OMEN 15 and Pavilion Gaming 16 gaming laptops in India today. Both the laptops were launched back in June in the global market. HP Omen 15 has been redesigned, and it comes with a new chassis and logo. Also, it has been listed on the official website of HP. As of HP Pavilion Gaming 16, the laptop is the first 16-inch offering by HP. Both the laptops packs decent features and are available in Intel and AMD CPU options.

HP OMEN 15: Features and Specifications

HP OMEN 15 has been redesigned by the company, and the laptop features a new logo and chassis. The HP OMEN 15 features a 15.6-inch display and comes with 180-degree hinge display. HP OMEN 15 comes in two screen options which are 4K UHD AMOLED display and full HD display with 300Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, HP OMEN 15 is powered by up to Intel Core i7 10th generation processor or AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processor. As of RAM, users will get up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super with Max-Q Design GPU. The OMEN Command Centre update now enables the battery life up to 12.5 hours on a single charge. HP OMEN 15 is the first laptop with IR thermophile sensor which will optimise the cooling, reduce noise and maximise the performance of the laptop.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16: Features and Specifications

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 is the first-ever laptop by HP which features 16-inch diagonal screen. The laptop comes with a sleek, angular black chassis. HP Pavilion Gaming 16 comes with a full-HD IPS display and has Wi-Fi 6 support. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by up to Intel i7 10th generation processor and AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processor. As of GPU, HP Pavilion Gaming 16 have up to Nvidia GTX 1660Ti card.

HP OMEN 15 and Pavilion Gaming 16: Pricing and Availability

HP OMEN 15 has been listed on the official website of HP. The Intel variant of HP OMEN 15 is priced at Rs 79,999, and the AMD variant is priced at Rs 75,999. The Intel variant of the laptop will be available in two colour variants which are Mica Silver and Shadow Black. HP Pavilion Gaming 16 is also available in Intel and AMD variant. The Intel variant is priced at Rs 70,999, and AMD variant is priced at Rs 59,999.