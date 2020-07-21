Bharti Airtel Signs 3 Year Deal with Ericsson For Pan-India Network Operations

Airtel replaced Huawei with Ericsson in Rajasthan circle back in 2019 for sourcing telecom equipment and VoLTE development

By July 21st, 2020 AT 5:13 PM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Bharti Airtel is strengthening its partnership with the Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson. The telco has renewed its contract with Ericsson for pan-India managed network operations. As reported by ET Telecom, the new three-year deal will focus on Ericsson’s Operation Engine during 2020. Also, Bharti Airtel will deploy the latest automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to enhance the mobile network experience and customer experience. Nunzio Mirtillo, who is the Head of Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India stated that the agreement shows the continued confidence in Ericsson’s products and end-to-end solutions in Bharti Airtel’s IT and network operations.

    Airtel Will Fulfil Data Requirement Using New Technologies

    Randeep Sekhon who is the CTO of Bharti Airtel stated in a joint statement that Airtel is pleased to strengthen the partnership with Ericsson as a part of building a future-ready network which would offer a world-class experience to customers. Also, new technologies will help Airtel to cater to the emerging data requirements of customers in Digital India.

    Ericsson Replaced Huawei in Airtel Rajasthan Circle

    Airtel has been inclining towards Ericsson as it offers world-class technologies and competitive pricing. Airtel back in 2019 replaced Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei with Ericsson in its Rajasthan circle. The deal with Ericsson also focused on VoLTE development in Rajasthan circle. Airtel also offered a pan-India cloud packet core contract to Ericsson.

    Airtel is Slowly Inclining Towards Ericsson for Network Expansion

    Since the government has barred Chinese telecom gear makers from supplying equipment to state-owned telcos BSNL and MTNL, private telcos are slowly shifting towards alternative gear makers. Bharti Airtel is slowing reducing the dependency on Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei. The telco giant is planning to replace Huawei with Ericsson for its 4G network expansion and modernisation in Tamil Nadu Circle. If Bharti Airtel replaces Huawei, Ericsson will supply telecom gear in 8 telecom circles of Airtel whereas Huawei would just supply telecom gear in two circles. Telco giant Vodafone Idea is also sceptical about sourcing telecom equipment from Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei. As of Reliance Jio, the telco does not work with any Chinese telecom gear marker.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Signs 3 Year Deal with Ericsson For Pan-India Network Operations

    Bharti Airtel is strengthening its partnership with the Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson. The telco has renewed its contract with...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Set to Introduce 5 New Devices on August 5

    Samsung is set to unveil five new devices at the Galaxy Unpacked virtual event scheduled for August 5. The development...

    module-4-img

    India Drops Places in Mobile and Fixed Broadband Speedtest Index

    India has dropped a place on both the mobile and the fixed broadband segments of the Speedtest Global Index for...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Hathway Broadband Revises 300 Mbps Plan, Post FUP Speed Now at 12 Mbps

    module-4-img

    Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Reach India on July 31, 90Hz Display Confirmed

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M31s Confirmed to Launch on July 30 With 6000mAh Battery

    module-4-img

    Airtel Waives Off Charges on Xstream Box, Enhances Refundable Deposit Scheme