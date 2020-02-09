BSNL Launches 4G VoLTE Services in South Zone

Highlights BSNL rolls out 4G VoLTE in South Zone and establishes a new call centre

The service brings HD voice calls along with quicker connectivity

Private telcos Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering VoLTE since 2016

State-run telecom operator BSNL continues to expand its 4G network with their limited infrastructure even as they seek full 4G spectrum allocation from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). BSNL announced the rollout of 4G Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) services over its 4G network for South Zone in Coimbatore, reports The Hindu. P.K. Purwar, BSNL’s Chairman and MD made the first VoLTE call to the company’s Consumer Mobility Director Sheetla Prasad at the launch event organised at BSNL’s Community Hall in P&T Quarters, Saibaba Colony. The company officials also demonstrated the video calling facility at the event.

BSNL 4G VoLTE Service Rolled Out in Select Cities

The latest development brings the upgraded communication protocol along with higher speeds for BSNL subscribers. With the launch of this service, the users can make voice and video calls over data. The VoLTE service will bring HD voice calling facility and quick call connectivity to the users as per BSNL The users can activate the VoLTE services on their 4G enabled smartphones by texting “ACT VOLTE” to 53733.

Mr Purwar and Mr Prasad also inaugurated a new BSNL call centre at Avinashi in Tirupur. The call centre located in BSNL exchange building in Avinashi will cater to hundreds of customers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala circles.

BSNL said around 40000 calls are received daily from both these circles which will be serviced here now. The added that this would help generate jobs in the region and as well allow them to provide services in regional languages to their customers.

BSNL Revival Plan Seems to Be on Track

BSNL’s latest moves come amid the organisation seeking revival package from the Central government. MD Purwar has reportedly written to the government for BSNL to undertake the network expansion in Left Wing Extremism affected states or Red Corridor. The operator also seeks additional 4G spectrum allocation in order to deploy 4G network across pan India. The Central government asked the DoT to allocate the spectrum to the public sector undertaking starting from April 1. BSNL will apparently full roll out in 4G services in coming 19 months as per government statement.

BSNL 4G launch has been delayed since 2014, but the telco may finally deploy the 4G network in the majority of circles this year. Launching 4G services will allow the government-owned PSU to take on private telecom operators. BSNL is already providing some of the industry’s best-prepaid plans and the telco even has some 4G plans offering up to 4GB daily data.