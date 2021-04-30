Steps For Selecting the Right Broadband Service Provider

In recent times where lockdown and Work from Home have become the new normal, the boost in demand for broadband internet connections worldwide can be easily anticipated. This is where the role of ISPs grow. An Internet Service Provider or ISP is the company responsible for providing a broadband internet connection at your doorstep. With several options to choose from, how do you know if the ISP you chose is any good?

Whether you are an organisation or a single user, internet has almost become a basic necessity in our lives. There are various internet technologies available in the market today through which an Internet Service Provider delivers Internet like – fibre optics, copper wiring and wireless. Your ISP will showcase multiple plans based on elements such as the speed you require, the number of people who’d be using a single internet connection, and payment schedule, which could be monthly, quarterly or even yearly.

Here are some of the factors that you should keep in mind while choosing an ISP :

Availability and Type of Connection

Now that we know that ISP’s can deliver internet through wired or wireless mediums, your location plays an important role in the availability and the type of connection for you. The first step is to check whether the ISP has the range and appropriate setup to provide services in your area. If they do, the next step is to choose the right type of connection based on your locations. At present, the range and infrastructure of fibre optics is rapidly increasing, making it lucrative for ample customers. Other options include broadband connections, satellite connections and more.

Cost-efficient, High Speed and Bandwidth

We all have different uses of the internet. It could be used for surfing websites, social media, or office work. We always want the best speed to cost ratio for our internet, that is, high speed at low cost. But just choosing a cheap plan that promises high speed would not be a smart decision. You must be aware of the term bandwidth to make the right decision. In simple terms, bandwidth is the data that is sent from one point to the other within a given time frame. It is conveyed in the number of bits per second or multiples of the unit. An ideal pack for you would be sufficient bandwidth and speed that fits your budget.

After-Sale Services and Support

When it comes to the internet, earnest customer support is one of the most important factors. As our work can be dependent on the internet, a quick fix is the need of the hour. Your ISP should be available to provide support if you face any issues with your connection or speed. They should be easily reachable and should communicate any updates on your issues or give heads up for planned outages for service maintenance and repair works.

Transparent T&C

Your ISP should be very clear with the terms and conditions that would be applied to your service. You should keep an eye out for any hidden charges and whether or not an internet router will be provided for free by the ISP.