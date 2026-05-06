Bharti Airtel Has a Low-Cost Cricket Streaming Pack and It Costs Just Rs 48

India’s telecom operators are continuing to experiment with smaller prepaid recharges focused around entertainment and temporary data usage, especially during the ongoing cricket season. Bharti Airtel currently offers an interesting prepaid data pack priced at Rs 48 that combines mobile data with cricket streaming access through JioHotstar.

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The Rs 48 prepaid recharge from Bharti Airtel is positioned as a cricket-focused data pack for users who may not want to spend heavily on larger OTT bundles or expensive monthly plans instead of offering large amounts of data, the operator appears to be focusing on affordable access to cricket streaming during the current season.

Under the Rs 48 recharge, Airtel users get 1GB of data along with JioHotstar Mobile subscription access for one month. The pack comes with an effective daily pricing of around Rs 1.6 per day, making it one of the lower-cost cricket streaming-oriented recharge options currently available for prepaid users.

Bharti Airtel Rs 48 Cricket Pack Details

The Bharti Airtel Rs 48 prepaid data pack includes a combination of limited mobile data and OTT access. The operator says that post quota completion, data usage will be charged at 50 paise per MB.

For many prepaid users, especially those using secondary SIM cards or looking for temporary cricket streaming access, the recharge could work as a low-cost entertainment-focused option instead of a traditional high-data prepaid pack.

Bharti Airtel Also Offers Rs 49 Unlimited Data Pack

Alongside the cricket-focused Rs 48 recharge, Airtel is also offering another interesting short-term prepaid pack priced at Rs 49. Unlike the cricket pack, this recharge focuses entirely on high data usage. The Airtel Rs 49 data pack comes with unlimited data benefits for one day. However, the operator has placed a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit of 20GB. Once the 20GB limit is crossed, speeds are reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

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