Vivo X300 FE 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo X300 FE 5G is one of the latest smartphones in the X300 series in the country. The Vivo X300 FE 5G also comes with a camera co-engineered by ZEISS. It has an iPhone Air like design and camera island. Being an X300 series device, yes it supports lens extender from ZEISS. The Vivo X300 FE 5G weighs only 191 grams and has a very comfortable grip on the hands. Let’s take a look at the confirmed price and specifications of the Vivo X300 FE 5G in India.

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Vivo X300 FE 5G Price in India

The Vivo X300 FE 5G has launched for the following prices:

12GB + 256GB = Rs 79,999

12GB + 512GB = Rs 89,999

The Vivo ZEISS Lens Extender Kit will cost Rs 15,999 separately. The bundle is priced at Rs 95,997, a discount of Rs 4,000 on the base variant. The device will be available from May 14, 2026.

Vivo X300 FE 5G Specifications in India

Vivo X300 FE 5G has a 50MP ZEISS Sony IMX882 Telephoto sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP ZEISS Sony IMX921 main sensor. For selfies also, there’s a 50MP ZEISS camera sensor at the front. The device supports ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 with 200mm equivalent zoom.

The Vivo X300 FE 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. It has a 6500mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The device will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box and will get several years of OS and Security updates from Android.