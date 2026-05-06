Vivo X300 Ultra 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo has launched the Vivo X300 Ultra 5G in India. This is the top of the line variant in the X300 series, which now has X300, X300 FE, and X300 Pro 5G. The Vivo X300 Ultra 5G is a dream phone for anyone who is a smartphone camera enthusiast. Vivo has taken the camera experience with it several notches ahead than what you get even with the best phones in the world today. The Vivo X300 Ultra’s pricing and details are out now. Let’s take a look.

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Vivo X300 Ultra 5G Price in India

The Vivo X300 Ultra 5G with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage will cost Rs 1,59,999 in India. With the complete photography kit, the X300 Ultra 5G will cost Rs 2,09,999. The 400mm extender will cost Rs 27,999 separately, while the 200mm extender will cost Rs 15,999. The Vivo Imaging Grip Kit will cost Rs 11,999. It will be available from May 14, 2026. There’s a Rs 4,000 instant discount on the kit with select bank cards.

Vivo X300 Ultra 5G Specifications in India

The Vivo X300 Ultra 5G features a 14mm ZEISS 50MP Sony LYTIA 818 sensor with OIS, a 35mm 200MP ZEISS Sony LYTIA 901 camera sensor with ZEISS T Coating, and an 85mm ZEISS Gimbal like stabilisation APO 200MP telephoto sensor. The device supports ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 with 200mm equivalent zoom and then there’s another bigger lens extender with 4.7x magnification support with 400mm zoom equivalent. There’s also a Vivo Imaging Grip Kit paired with a built-in 2300mAh battery.

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