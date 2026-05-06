BSNL Re 1 Plan Offers 2GB of Daily Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has a Re 1 plan for the customers. This is an interesting offer from the company. Basically, this is an offer which was announced earlier to boost the SIM sales and customer addition for the company. BSNL has been offering a new SIM card with this plan for a very long time. The promotion for this offer was stopped recently, but the plan continues to be available for the new users. Note that this is a first recharge coupon (FRC) from BSNL, and will not be available for the existing customers of the telco. If you want to get a new SIM with this plan, you can.

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BSNL Re 1 Plan Benefits

BSNL is the only telecom operator in the industry to offer a Re 1 prepaid plan with service validity, even if it is a FRC. The Re 1 recharge will come with unlimited voice calling, and 2GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day. The service validity offered with this plan is of 30 days. Note that once you get the new SIM and recharge with this plan once, you will not be able to recharge with it again. Also, if you get a new SIM and opt for a different plan and then try to recharge with this plan after the first plan’s expiry, again it will not work for you.

This is totally a promotional offer from the state-run telecom operator, which basically incentivises the users to get a BSNL SIM card and test out its services. BSNL has already rolled out 4G in many parts of the country, and is planning to add more sites after the government’s approval. This will boost the coverage of the state-run telco’s mobile network and also enhance the network experience for the users. To get a new SIM, visit the nearest BSNL office or SIM distributor of the company.