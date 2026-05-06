After Jio, Airtel Talks About 5G Premium Service with Slicing

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telco recently said that it is waiting for regulatory approvals before it can switch on premium services for 5G consumers. The telco basically wants to offer differentiated service with network slicing. This is what Airtel is also trying to do. Airtel also talked about network slicing and premium 5G services for the customers. This will help the operator in monetising the 5G infrastructure, for which it has spend thousands of crores.

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With network slicing, telcos can offer differentiated services over 5G. Depending on the use case, the telcos can model the slice to meet the needs of the consumers well. This was one of the most talked about aspects of 5G when it was launching. However, there has to be regulatory and policy clearance over this for the telcos to avoid any legal battles in the future.

According to an ET report, an executive aware of the matter said, “Slicing is one of the few ways we can offer differentiated services to customers on 5G networks, unlocking the true potential of the technology. We are currently exploring ways of using network slicing to boost our retail and enterprise offerings.”

Whether retail consumers will pay for 5G slicing or not is something we will have to wait and see. However, the chances of 5G monetisation with slicing goes up signficantly with enterprises. There are enterprises who can benefit from network slicing as they would have much more reliable access to mobile networks and automation and real-time data transfer would become a thing.