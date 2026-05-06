For years, India’s telecom market has largely been built around one idea more data at lower prices operators competed on validity, daily data limits, OTT bundles, and unlimited calling. But the next phase of telecom competition in India may look very different, and Reliance Jio appears to be positioning itself at the centre of that shift.

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The company’s growing focus on 5G network slicing and premium 5G experiences suggests that India could eventually move toward a layered telecom market where users pay not just for data, but for the quality and priority of their network experience.

This is important because India’s telecom industry may now be entering a phase where “unlimited data” alone is no longer enough to drive growth.

Jio’s Network Slicing Push Is Getting Serious

The discussion around premium 5G services gained momentum after reports suggested that Jio had already deployed multiple live 5G network slices in India according to earlier developments, the operator has been working on at least 10 live network slices across different use cases.

While the term “network slicing” may sound highly technical, the idea behind it is relatively simple.

Instead of treating every user and every type of internet traffic the same way, operators can create dedicated virtual layers on top of the same 5G network infrastructure each layer can then be optimised for a different experience.

One slice may prioritise ultra-low latency gaming another may focus on enterprise services and another one could support critical communications or high-quality video streaming. In the future, operators may even create premium slices that give paying users priority during network congestion.

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