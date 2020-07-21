Samsung Set to Introduce 5 New Devices on August 5

Samsung is expected to unveil the Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch 3

By July 21st, 2020 AT 4:07 PM
    Samsung is set to unveil five new devices at the Galaxy Unpacked virtual event scheduled for August 5. The development was shared by TM Roh, president and head of mobile communication business at Samsung Electronics, in a blog post. Roh said that the company has a “tremendous amount” of devices in the pipeline from foldables to 5G. While Roh did not specify the devices that are set to be unveiled at the event, it is expected that Samsung will unveil Galaxy Z 5G, Galaxy Fold 2 and Note 20 series.

    Further, the reports suggest that the South Korean company would also unveil Samsung Galaxy Buds and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

    “These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go,” Roh said in a blog post. “In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist).”

    It has to be noted that Roh took over Samsung Mobile division in January but is said to have been with the company since 1997. Roh said that he focused on meaningful innovations, open collaborations and operational agility since he assumed his latest position within the company in January.

    “We’ll continue to expand the Galaxy ecosystem and deliver experiences that help you do more with less so that you can focus on what really matters,” Roh said.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Expected to Sport Flat Screen

    According to the latest leaks, Samsung is expected to unveil two variants of the Galaxy Note 20 series including the standard Galaxy Note 20 and an Note 20 Ultra.

    While the Galaxy Note 20 series are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ platform in the US, India and other regions are expected to receive the Exynos 990 processor. Further, the Note 20 Ultra is also said to include several elements from the Galaxy S20 Ultra device including the camera setup. However, the standard Galaxy Note 20 is reported to feature a flatter screen with an 60Hz display as compared to the 120Hz display on the Note 20 Ultra.

