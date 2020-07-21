India Drops Places in Mobile and Fixed Broadband Speedtest Index

India has dropped a place on both the mobile and the fixed broadband segments of the Speedtest Global Index for the month of June. Ookla, the company behind the popular Speedtest platform maintains a Speedtest Global Index that compares internet speed data of countries around the world on a monthly basis. The company on Friday released its Speedtest Global Index for June with several countries continuing to climb the charts on both mobile and fixed broadband segments. In the mobile Space, Cuba and Mozambique gained more than 10 places on the index while Seychelles, Swaziland, Morocco and Burkina Faso gained over 10 places in the fixed broadband index.

India Drops One Place on Mobile Speedtest Global Index

According to the Speedtest Global Index for June, India has dropped to 129 spot on the mobile index. India is said to have registered average speeds of 12.16 Mbps on download and 4.35 Mbps upload speeds on mobile. In the previous month, India registered 11.37 Mbps download speed on mobile and an average upload speed of 4.33 Mbps.

The mobile Speedtest Global Index covers 138 countries across the globe with Uzbekistan, Iraq, Algeria, Somalia, Bangladesh, Sudan, Venezuela, Palestine and Afghanistan registering lower ranks than India.

The global average download speed on mobile in June is said to be 34.67 Mbps while the average upload speed is said to be 11.01 Mbps.

In the mobile space, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, China, Qatar and Canada are said to be the top five countries on the Speedtest Global Index for June.

India Drops to 75th Spot on Fixed Broadband Index

The Speedtest Global Index for the fixed broadband space covers 178 countries across the globe with India dropping to 75th spot on the index for June.

It is said that India registered an average download speed of 38.19 Mbps while the average upload speed is said to be 34.22 Mbps. In the previous month, India registered an average download speed of 35.96 Mbps and upload speeds of 32.60 Mbps.

Globally, the average download speed is said to have touched 78.26 Mbps while the average upload speed is said to have hit 42.06 mbps.

Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Switzerland and Romania are the top five countries in the fixed broadband segment of the Speedtest Global Index for June.