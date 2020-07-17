Fixed Broadband Download Speeds in India Touch 40.09 Mbps

The mobile and fixed broadband speeds in India remained flat in the week of July 6 to July 12, as compared to the prior week, Ookla said in a report on Thursday. Ookla, the company behind the Speedtest platform in its weekly report of the COVID-19 Impact on Global Internet Performance said that the mean fixed broadband download speed in India touched 40.09 Mbps. In the prior week of June 29 to July 5, Ookla data highlighted that the mean fixed broadband download speed in India hit 40.05 Mbps.

Global Fixed Broadband Download Speed Increases

The mean fixed broadband speed in India remained at the 38 Mbps level for the majority of June before registering a noticeable spike in the week of June 29.

Crucially, Ookla data highlights that the mean fixed broadband download speed recorded in India during the week of July 6 represents an 4% increase as compared to the peak week of March 2. During the week of March 2, Ookla data highlights that India recorded a mean fixed broadband download speed of 38.66 Mbps.

Globally, Ookla said that the mean fixed broadband download speed increased during the week of July 6 with a speed of 79.93 Mbps. In the prior week of June 29, Ookla data highlights that the global mean fixed broadband download speed hit 78.73 Mbps.

Ethiopia recorded a significant increase in the fixed broadband download speed with the country registering an 313% increase in download speeds as compared to peak week of March 2. The mean fixed broadband download speed in Ethiopia in the week of July 6 touched 47.02 Mbps as compared to 10.27 Mbps in the prior week. During the week of March 2, it was said that Ethiopia recorded a mean fixed broadband download speed of 11.38 Mbps.

Mobile Internet Speeds in India Remain Flat

Ookla said that the mobile internet speeds in India during the week of July 6 remained flat as compared to the prior week of June 29. It was said that India recorded a mean mobile download speed of 12.28 Mbps as compared to 12.74 Mbps in the prior week. The company said that the mean mobile download speed registered in India during the week of July 6 represented an 5% increase as compared to the peak week of March 2.

Similar to the mean fixed broadband download speeds, the mean mobile download speeds in India has remained at the 12 Mbps level since the last week of May.

Globally, Ookla said that the mean mobile download speed during the week of July 6 touched 34.69 Mbps as compared to 35.61 Mbps in the prior week.