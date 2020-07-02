Week 13: Mobile and Fixed Broadband Speeds Show Slight Increase in India

India records mean download speed of 38.59 Mbps on fixed broadband and 12.30 Mbps on mobile

    The mean download speeds on fixed broadband and mobile marginally increased during the week of June 22 as compared to the previous week, Ookla’s report reveals. The report released on Monday highlighted that India registered a mean download speed of 38.59 Mbps on fixed broadband in the week of June 22 to June 28. In the previous week of June 15 to June 21, Ookla’s data reveals that India recorded a mean download speed of 38.19 Mbps on fixed broadband. Ookla said that the mean download speed on fixed broadband registered by India during the week of June 22 is on par with the speeds registered during the peak week of March 2.

    Fixed Broadband Speeds in India Similar to Global Trends

    Further, the speeds registered by India during the week of June 22 on fixed broadband is said to be on par with the global trends. Ookla said that the global mean download speed on fixed broadband registered during the week of June 22 was 77.67 Mbps.

    The company said that the mean download speeds registered during the week of June 22 represents a 2% increase as compared to speeds registered during the peak week of March 2.

    Iraq, Taiwan and Kyrgyzstan are the countries that recorded over 35% improvement in mean download speeds on fixed broadband.

    Mobile Broadband Speeds Register Small Spike in India

    According to Ookla’s report, India registered a mean download speed of 12.30 Mbps on mobile during the week of June 22, representing a 5% increase as compared to peak week of March 2. In the previous week of June 15 to June 21, Ookla’s data highlights that India registered a mean download speed of 12.26 Mbps on mobile.

    It has to be noted that India registered a mean download speed of 38.66 Mbps on fixed broadband and 11.75 Mbps on mobile during the peak week of March 2.

    The trend is also similar on a global scale with Ookla’s report highlighting that the global mean download speeds on mobile touched 35.04 Mbps during the week of June 22. Ookla said that the global mean download speeds on mobile registered during the week of June 22 represent a 7% increase as compared to the peak week of March 2.

    El Salvador, Hong Kong, Iraq, Macau along with Trinidad and Tobago registered over 50% increase in mean download speeds on mobile during the week of June 22.

    Reported By:Reporter

