Poco M2 Pro to Come With 33W Fast Charging Support, Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 720G

Earlier this year, Poco separated from its parent brand/company Xiaomi. The smartphone company was launched back in 2018 and since then it has launched just three products. Some of its products though are nothing but the rebranded version of Redmi devices. Now, another one of its upcoming devices Poco M2 Pro has been confirmed to launch in India on July 7. The Poco M2 Pro might be a rebranded version of a Redmi device as well as the phone is now confirmed to ship with 33W fast charging. Besides, the Poco M2 Pro has also paid a visit to popular benchmarking website Geekbench with Snapdragon 720G SoC and 6GB of RAM.

Poco M2 Pro Fast Charging Support

The Poco M2 Pro is going to come with a 33W fast charging support. This information was confirmed by the official Flipkart listing. In the poster shared on Flipkart, it is confirmed that the M2 Pro will come with a 33W fast charging support. The other device with 33W fast charging support in India is the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. This is some great news for the Poco fans as they will be able to charge their M2 Pro significantly fast. Besides, Poco has not revealed anything about the device, except another teaser image which shows quad-camera setup on the back. But there is enough evidence such as its listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG to tell that the device is confirmed. Its model number for the Bluetooth SIG listing is M2003J6CI.

Poco M2 Pro Specs and Price (Expected)

It is expected that the device may come powered by the Snapdragon 720 SoC and 6GB of RAM, according to the Geekbench listing. From what the Bluetooth SIG listing tells us, the device may run on Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 11 on top. Talking about the price of the product, no firm details have been shared by Poco about this. But the way Poco has launched its products in the past, we can expect the smartphone to be priced under Rs 15,000 and be categorised as a budget smartphone. The Poco M2 Pro could well be the cheapest Snapdragon 720G phone in India taking the crown from the Redmi Note 9 Pro which is currently retailing at a starting price of Rs 12,999. We are expecting the Poco M2 Pro to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched in Europe earlier this year.

As for the availability of the M2 Pro, Poco will share the information soon on their online launch event scheduled on July 7, 2020 noon. It is also expected that Poco will launch the Poco Pop Buds alongside the M2 Pro.