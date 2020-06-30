Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Launched: Specifications, Price and More

    Finally, the two much-awaited smartphones from Redmi 9 series have launched. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9C were launched in Malaysia today. There are a lot of common features in both the smartphones and both of them are also priced in the entry-level range. Apart from the common features, the devices have quite significant differences as well. An interesting thing to note is that Redmi 9C has become the world’s first smartphone to be powered the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. At the same time, the Redmi 9A has become the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC.

    Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Specifications

    Starting with the Redmi 9A, it comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) LCD display with a waterdrop notch. To get a powerful gaming experience in this device, you get the 2GHz MediaTek G25 SoC. The chipset comes with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 and HyperEngine technology. The device has 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is a single 13MP lens at the rear with an LED Flash. The front camera of the device is a 5MP lens. There are triple card slots where two slots are for the SIM cards and one for the microSD card to expand your storage. You get a 5000mAh battery with the phone and it runs on Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 11.

    Talking about the Redmi 9C, it has the same display as of the Redmi 9A. But the chipset inside the smartphone is more powerful — 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 which comes with IMG VR GE8320 GPU and HyperEngine technology. The smartphone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. You can expand the internal storage with the help of a microSD slot. Coming to the camera of the device, there is a triple camera setup in the rear of Redmi 9C with — 13MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera has a 5MP lens. It is also running on Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 11.

    Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Price

    The Redmi 9A has been launched for RM 359 which is roughly Rs 6,300. There are three colour options for the Redmi 9A — Twilight Blue, Peacock Green Colours, and Midnight Gray. Whereas the Redmi 9C has been launched for RM 429 which is roughly Rs 7,500 and it will be available in the same colour options in which the Redmi 9A is available. Both the devices will go out on sale in July in Malaysia.

