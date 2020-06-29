Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C to Be Launched on June 30

Xiaomi Malaysia’s Facebook page confirmed the launch of Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C on June 30

By June 29th, 2020 AT 12:07 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Xiaomi has unveiled its Redmi 9 in the international markets such as Malaysia, Spain and of course in China as well. But there is more to come from the Redmi 9 series. It is expected that Xiaomi Redmi 9 series will include a total of four smartphones — Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, and Redmi 9C NFC Edition. Xiaomi until today didn’t give any official confirmation for the devices. But today, Xiaomi Malaysia’s Facebook page confirmed that the Redmi 9A along with Redmi 9C will be launched on June 30. An interesting thing to note is that competitor phones such as Realme C11 will be announced on the same date in Indonesia and Malaysia.

    Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Specifications (Expected)

    Xiaomi released an image for their upcoming devices. According to the image, it looks like the smartphones will come with a teardrop notch on the display. Also, the display of the devices look quite big and it is expected that they will come with a large battery as well. Going with the leaks provided by a tipster, the Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A will be equipped with an HD+ resolution on a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphones will be running on a 5000mAh battery.

    According to the leak, both the devices will have quite a few common features. Amongst the common features, one will be a 5MP front selfie camera. There will be a fingerprint scanner in the rear of the device. Some other things that both the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C will have are — 3.5mm audio jack, a MicroSD slot, USB-C Port, an IR blaster, and fast charging support.

    Coming to the SoC for Redmi 9A, it might come with Helio G25 chipset coupled with 3GB RAM. There might be 32GB internal storage along with a 13MP camera on the rear. Talking about Redmi 9C, it is expected to come out in two variants. One with NFC and one without it. The Redmi 9C NFC edition might come with a dual rear camera setup (13MP + 2MP) and the non-NFC variant might have a triple rear camera setup (13MP + 5MP + 2MP). Both the Redmi 9C variants might be powered by the Helio G35 SoC with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Snapdragon 875 Pricing Leak Suggests 2021 Smartphones Will Be Significantly Expensive

    Qualcomm Technologies, the company behind the Snapdragon platform that powers several Android devices is tipped to increase the price of...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C to Be Launched on June 30

    Xiaomi has unveiled its Redmi 9 in the international markets such as Malaysia, Spain and of course in China as...

    module-4-img

    MIUI 12 Update to Be Rolled Out for 13 Devices With New Dark Mode and More

    Just like every other smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi also keeps on sending OS updates to its customers. Xiaomi smartphones run on...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    3 New OnePlus TVs Arriving Next Week With Less Than Rs 50,000 Pricing

    module-4-img

    Broadband Plans from Airtel, JioFiber, ACT Fibernet and BSNL With At least 100 Mbps Speed Detailed

    module-4-img

    TRAI Finally Shares List of Telemarketers and Their SMS Codes

    module-4-img

    PUBG Mobile: Experience Nordic Terrain and 15 Minute Matches With the All New Livik Map