Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C to Be Launched on June 30

Xiaomi has unveiled its Redmi 9 in the international markets such as Malaysia, Spain and of course in China as well. But there is more to come from the Redmi 9 series. It is expected that Xiaomi Redmi 9 series will include a total of four smartphones — Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, and Redmi 9C NFC Edition. Xiaomi until today didn’t give any official confirmation for the devices. But today, Xiaomi Malaysia’s Facebook page confirmed that the Redmi 9A along with Redmi 9C will be launched on June 30. An interesting thing to note is that competitor phones such as Realme C11 will be announced on the same date in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Specifications (Expected)

Xiaomi released an image for their upcoming devices. According to the image, it looks like the smartphones will come with a teardrop notch on the display. Also, the display of the devices look quite big and it is expected that they will come with a large battery as well. Going with the leaks provided by a tipster, the Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A will be equipped with an HD+ resolution on a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphones will be running on a 5000mAh battery.

According to the leak, both the devices will have quite a few common features. Amongst the common features, one will be a 5MP front selfie camera. There will be a fingerprint scanner in the rear of the device. Some other things that both the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C will have are — 3.5mm audio jack, a MicroSD slot, USB-C Port, an IR blaster, and fast charging support.

Coming to the SoC for Redmi 9A, it might come with Helio G25 chipset coupled with 3GB RAM. There might be 32GB internal storage along with a 13MP camera on the rear. Talking about Redmi 9C, it is expected to come out in two variants. One with NFC and one without it. The Redmi 9C NFC edition might come with a dual rear camera setup (13MP + 2MP) and the non-NFC variant might have a triple rear camera setup (13MP + 5MP + 2MP). Both the Redmi 9C variants might be powered by the Helio G35 SoC with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.