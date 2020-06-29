MIUI 12 Update to Be Rolled Out for 13 Devices With New Dark Mode and More

Just like every other smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi also keeps on sending OS updates to its customers. Xiaomi smartphones run on the MIUI OS. The latest MIUI 12 was announced back in April. It was announced with many cool changes to the UI of the system and brought in many new exciting features. Users all over the world have been waiting for receiving the update. Initially, Xiaomi rolled out the MIUI 12 beta update to a couple of its smartphone models in China and to some models globally as well. Now, according to a report, Xiaomi is planning to roll out its MIUI 12 stable update to even more models in China.

Xiaomi Smartphones in China to Get MIUI 12 Update

Xiaomi will be sending out the MIUI 12 update in a phased manner. For starters, it has decided that 13 smartphone models in China will be getting the update. Xiaomi will release the update for these devices from June 28. The 13 models which will be getting the update are — Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition, and the Redmi K20.

Users in China can update these smartphones by checking for the update manually in their settings app if they didn’t receive the notification. Just go to settings > My Device > About Phone and check for the new update. If there is no update, then just wait for some time as Xiaomi usually rolls out new updates in a phased manner only. To save its servers from heavy traffic and overloading, Xiaomi will be rolling out the MIUI 12 update via OTA to all the models from June 28. After this, it is also expected that Xiaomi will roll out the stable update globally as well.

One of the best features to look out for in the MIUI 12 is its enhanced ‘Dark Mode’. It is going to make your smartphone experience much smoother and fun. Another big update to look out for is in the camera app. Now you will be able to rearrange the different shooting modes for your convenience and be able to click amazing pictures at go.