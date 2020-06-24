Xiaomi Mi 10 Receives First MIUI 11 Update, Finally Gets NavlC Support

Xiaomi Mi 10 has received its first MIUI 11 update and it has got the NvalC feature along with the latest security patch

By June 24th, 2020 AT 1:29 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    xiaomi-mi10-first-miui11-update-navlc-support

    Mi 10 is Xiaomi’s attempt to enter in the premium smartphone segment. It was launched at a price of Rs 49,999 and comes in two different variants with up to 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM. Much recently, Xiaomi Mi 10 got its first OTA update. It brings in some of the much-awaited features for the smartphone. This update has focused on adding and updating the security of Mi 10. Some of the features added on the update are not exactly new. They are present in the older devices of Xiaomi and that is why it was time that Mi 10 received it as well.

    NavlC Added to the System

    One of the biggest highlights of the current MIUI 11 update for the Mi 10 is NavlC. For those of you who don’t know what NavlC is, it is an Indian GPS system. Some also call it the equivalent of the American GPS system. With the help of NavlC, location tracking becomes more accurate and fast. Apps such as Google Maps and any other which rely on location data a lot will benefit from the NavlC feature. Until now, Mi 10 had been supporting GLONASS and GPS systems for location tracking.

    Latest Security Patch

    Apart from the NavlC, Xiaomi has also rolled out its latest Android April Security Patch along with the update. The security patch has reached the device two months after Google has already released it for Pixel devices. That is a little strange since Mi 10 is the flagship model and should receive updates fast.

    The update also brings in system improvements. General bugs have been fixed and system stability has been increased. The size of the update is around 2.7GB. Not everyone is going to receive the update at the same time. Mi 10 users will be notified about the update when they get it. Users can also also manually keep checking for the update in their settings app under the system updates option.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Receives First MIUI 11 Update, Finally Gets NavlC Support

