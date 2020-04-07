Google Maps Will Now Show Nearby Takeaways and Delivery Restaurants

Highlights Google Maps will show the list of nearby active takeaway and restaurant outlets

Zomato and Swiggy are not operating in some parts post lockdown period

Google Maps is collecting information regarding the crowded places people are visiting

Google Maps has rolled out a new feature amid the lockdown period. The new feature will allow the users to know about the nearby takeaways and restaurants which will be delivering food. Since food comes under the essential services, many restaurants and takeaways were forced to shut their services because of the precautionary lockdown period, which has been imposed in various countries around the world to combat COVID-19. To ensure that people are updated about the nearby food delivery outlets, Google Maps have rolled out the new update on both Android and iOS platforms.

Google Maps Gets Two New Shortcuts

In the new feature, Google Maps have added two shortcuts which are the delivery and takeaway options. If the users toggle through the delivery shortcut, they will see all the nearby restaurants which are delivering in their area. Similar to delivery shortcut, if the users toggle the takeaway option, they will see the list of all the takeaway outlets. Users will see the delivery and takeaway option alongside the Petrol, ATMs and Chemist Outlets Shortcut. Also, the feature is available in all parts of the world.

Zomato, Swiggy and Other Food Delivery Companies Are Not Operational

Zomato and Swiggy are two of the biggest names when it comes to online food delivery. From students to corporates bodies, everyone relies on the platform as they provide food at doorsteps. However, since the lockdown was announced, Zomato and Swiggy were forced to shut operations, and till date, the apps are not operating in some parts as the restaurants are shut down because of the mandatory lockdown period. It is expected that the operations will resume once the lockdown period is over.

Google Maps Launches COVID-19 Community Mobile Reports

Google Maps has been doing its part to help people amid the lockdown period. To ensure safety, Google maps have rolled out the COVID-19 Community Mobile reports to track movement and gather information regarding the crowded places people are visiting. This report compiled by Google will help the Health Officials to understand the movement pattern and make essential decisions regarding Covid-19. As per the Indian reports, Google Maps Marked movements in the nation between February 16, 2020, to March 29, 2020.