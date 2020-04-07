OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Confirmed to Launch on April 14

Highlights OnePlus announces Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger

The wireless charger is capable of delivering a peak output of 30W

OnePlus 8 Pro could have wireless charging support

We are less than a week away from the launch of OnePlus 8 series and the company has officially confirmed a key feature. It is long-rumoured that the premium OnePlus 8 Pro will feature wireless charging and the company today officially confirmed the same. The Chinese company will also be launching the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger alongside the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. An image of the wireless charger posted by OnePlus also confirms that it will feature a vertical dock design instead of the standard flat wireless chargers. OnePlus also revealed the features of its first wireless charger and they include 0 to 50% charge in just 30 minutes, 30W power output and an AI Sleep Mode. Continue reading to know more about the first wireless charger from OnePlus.

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger: Features Detailed

OnePlus’ fast charging technology Warp Charge (formerly known as Dash Charge) is well known in the industry. The company always stayed away from adding wireless charging feature on its smartphones. For the unaware, OnePlus has been launching smartphones with glass back panels since OnePlus 6 series in 2018. The reason behind OnePlus not adding wireless charging feature is the lack of fast charging support. Now that OnePlus has worked on the technology for three years, it is all set to offer the same on OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger will be launched on April 14 and it will be the brand’s first wireless charger. The charger will deliver a peak output of 30W and is capable of charging the device from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

How OnePlus Managed to Improve Wireless Charging Speeds?

OnePlus also revealed how it managed to improve the charging speeds drastically. The company has combined the industry’s first isolated charge pump with Warp wireless direct charging architecture to achieve the 30W peak output. In a forum post, OnePlus stated that the highly effective charge pump ensures a charge efficiency of 97% and minimises the amount of energy converted into heat.

Designed with similar functionalities to that of a kill switch, the isolated charge pump deactivates charging when abnormal currents and voltages are detected, said the company.

“To improve charging efficiency and maintain a high-power charge for longer, we utilised Warp wireless direct charging architecture. This innovative technology enables real-time communication between the wireless charger and the phone through a customised chip. The chip assists in controlling the charger’s current and voltage to maximise overall efficiency. By combining these two pioneering technologies, we were able to ensure a powerful 30W wireless charge that’s both fast and stable,” added OnePlus.

OnePlus also stated that the upcoming OnePlus device would have support for Qi wireless charging.