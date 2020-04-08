These Are the 1.5GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans from Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio

Highlights All the telcos are offering 1.5GB data per day with their yearly plans

Vodafone and Airtel have the most number of 1.5GB daily data plans

Airtel's Rs 279 prepaid recharge also comes with life insurance cover

A lot of prepaid subscribers in the country are now looking to renew their subscriptions with daily data prepaid plans so that they can stay entertained during the lockdown period. We have already discussed the prepaid plans which are currently offering up to a whopping 3GB data per day. State-run telco BSNL is even offering 5GB data per day with its Rs 551 prepaid recharge and that too for a period of 90 days. However, the lack of 4G services is hurting BSNL badly this time ever than before. As the daily data benefit with a prepaid plan increases, so does the price of the plan. Telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are currently providing 1.5GB daily data plans with up to 365 days validity and the prices of these plans start at just Rs 199. Continue reading to know more about the 1.5GB daily data plans from private telecom operators.

Reliance Jio 1.5GB Daily Data Plans Start at Rs 199

There’s no denying that Reliance Jio is still one of the most preferred operators in the prepaid segment for data plans. The company’s 1.5GB daily data plans start at Rs 199 and they go all the way up to Rs 2,199.

Starting with the Rs 199 prepaid plan, it offers a user 1.5GB data per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, non-Jio FUP minutes of 1,000 and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. The Rs 399 plan offers a total of 84GB data with 1.5GB daily limit and 56 days validity. It also ships with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 2,000 non-Jio FUP minutes and 100 SMSes per day for the entire validity period.

Next on the list is the Rs 599 prepaid recharge that comes with 1.5GB data per day totalling at 126GB, 84 days validity, 3,000 non-Jio FUP minutes, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for 84 days. Last on the list is the Rs 2,199 prepaid plan which offers a user total of 504GB data spread across 336 days. Other benefits include unlimited on-net calling, 12,000 non-Jio minutes and 100 SMSes per day for the same 336 days validity.

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB Daily Data Plans Start at Rs 249

Moving onto Airtel’s 1.5GB daily data plans, they start at Rs 249. The plans in question are Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 399, Rs 598 and Rs 2,398. The Rs 249 and Rs 279 prepaid plans offer similar benefits, albeit just one change. Both the plans ship with 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, unlimited voice calling to any network and 100 SMSes per day; The Rs 279 plan additionally comes with Rs 4 lakh life insurance benefit.

The Rs 399, Rs 598 and Rs 2,399 prepaid plans offer the same 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 56, 84 and 365 days respectively.

Vodafone Idea 1.5GB Daily Data Plans Come With Double Data Benefit

Moving onto Vodafone Idea, the company is currently providing double data benefit with three of its 1.5GB daily data prepaid plans in select circles. Vodafone Idea’s 1.5GB daily data plans of Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 are currently providing a user 3GB data per day for 28, 56 and 84 days. Other benefits of the three plans include unlimited voice calling to any network within India without any FUP limit and 100 SMSes per day for the entire validity period.

Vodafone Idea’s yearly prepaid plan of Rs 2,399 also come with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 365 days. Additionally, the telco has Rs 499 and Rs 555 prepaid plans in select circles which also ship with the same benefits for 70 and 77 days, respectively.