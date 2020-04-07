Highlights Airtel has rolled out Airtel Super Hero feature on its Airtel Thanks App

Airtel is letting users earn 4% on every recharge

Reliance Jio has rolled out a dedicated JioPOS Lite app for users to earn commission and to monitor their earnings

Indian telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering extra commission to users who pay for others with the operators offering instant cashback on every successful recharge. Airtel on Thursday announced that it is rolling out the Airtel Super Hero feature on its Airtel thanks app that lets users to enroll as a superhero. The company said that the enrolled users can then recharge other Airtel numbers including the friends or family and earn commission on every recharge. Similarly, Jio has rolled out an JioPOS Lite app that lets users become an Jio Partner and earn additional credits on every recharge.

Airtel Rewards Users Who Enroll As Super Hero

In a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday, Airtel explains the superhero functionality on the Airtel Thanks app offering insights into the scheme. The company said that the users enrolled as a superhero can recharge any Airtel number with the desired available packs. However, the amount deducted during checkout would be 4% lower than the actual MRP.

Airtel said that it is offering numerous payment options during checkout including debit cards, credit cards, UPI, net banking, Airtel Payments Bank and wallets like Paytm and Amazon Pay.

With India currently under COVID-19 lockdown that is set to last at least until April 14, the new recharge option is an additional way for users hoping to stay connected.

It has to be noted that Airtel is also targeting postpaid users with the “Keep India Connected” banner on the Airtel Thanks app that urges users to “pay bills for your loved ones.”

Jio Awards Users Who Become Jio Partner

Similar to Airtel Super Hero scheme, Reliance Jio on Sunday released an JioPOS Lite app that lets individuals become an Jio Partner for additional earnings.

The app lets users signup, add money and recharge for other Jio users through the money loaded in the wallet. Enrolled users can also monitor the daily earnings as they earn commission on every recharge through a dedicated screen.

According to the Google Play Store, the interested users can sign up and complete the process in 10 minutes. Further, it is said that the users are not required to submit any additional documentation during the sign up process. The JioPOS Lite app has been downloaded over 100,000 times.