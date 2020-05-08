Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC and 30W Wireless Charging Launched in India at Rs 49,999

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G just went official in India. The Mi 10 5G packs a lot of interesting features like the 108MP camera sensor, fast wireless charging and it is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. As Xiaomi kept saying before the launch event, the pricing of the Mi 10 5G will be on the higher side. The Mi 10 5G starts at Rs 49,999 in India and it comes in just two variants with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In contrast, there are several other phones in the market with Snapdragon 865 SoC like the OnePlus 8, Realme X50 Pro and the iQoo 3 at lower prices. The Mi 10 pricing is heavily impacted because Xiaomi is directly importing the units from China. The 8GB+128GB variant of Mi 10 costs Rs 49,999, whereas the 8GB+256GB model costs Rs 54,999.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Specs

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G will come with a Super AMOLED, HDR 10+ display with 16M colours. The screen of the smartphone will be 6.67-inch long and it will feature an 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. Resolution of the screen will be 1080 x 2340 pixels and will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display will have a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness. Coming to the body of the device, it will have a glass back and aluminium frame with a glass front. The Mi 10 5G will weigh 208 grams which is a little heavy compared to the other devices of the same size out in the market. The best thing about the smartphone is that it will come out with LTE as well as 5G support.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Camera

The Mi 10 5G will feature a quad-camera setup in the rear with the primary camera to be equipped with a 108MP lens. The second camera is an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 13MP lens. The other two cameras each are 2MP lenses and one is for macro shooting and the other is a depth camera. You can shoot videos from the device in 4320P@30fps, 2160P@30/60fps, and 1080P@30/60fps. The selfie camera of the device has a single 20MP lens. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is powered by Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 and will run on Android 10 with MIUI 11 out of the box.