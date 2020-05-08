Bharti Airtel Launches Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199 Prepaid Plans: Check Details

Bharti Airtel has introduced three new plans under Rs 200 with less than 28 days validity in select circles including Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Goa. The three plans namely the Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199 plans offer unlimited calling along with additional benefits including access to Zee5 subscription, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream. The Rs 99 plan and the Rs 129 plan offer 1GB of total data to users while the Rs 199 plan offers 1GB daily data. It has to be noted that Vodafone in some circles offers a similar Rs 199 plan with 1GB of daily data along with access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription. Further, Reliance Jio also offers a 1GB of daily data plan with 24 days validity for Rs 149 with the plan providing complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 99 Plan Offered in 7 circles

The Rs 99 prepaid plan from Airtel offers 1GB of total data, 100 SMS and unlimited calling for 18 days with the plan available in Bihar and Jharkhand, Kolkata, MP and Chattisgarh circles. Additionally, the Rs 99 plan is also offered in Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East and West Bengal circles.

The Rs 129 plan offers similar benefits as the Rs 99 plan but with a validity of 24 days and the users are permitted to send 300 SMS. Airtel offers the Rs 129 plan in Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, MP and Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand along with West Bengal.

Airtel Rs 199 Plans Offers 1GB Daily Data

The Rs 199 plan from Airtel offers 1GB of daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 24 days. Airtel offers its Rs 199 plan in similar circles as the Rs 129 plan including Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, MP and Chattisgarh circles.

Additionally, the users in Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand along with West Bengal are also offered the Rs 199 plan.