Jio Platforms Get Yet Another Large Investment From Vista After the Deal With Facebook

Vista is going to invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms and going to get a 2.32% stake against it

By May 8th, 2020 AT 11:20 AM
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    Reliance Industries has had an outstanding year. One of the critical reasons for that is the profits made my Jio Platforms for the year ending March 31, 2020. RIL has reported a cash profit of Rs 71,446 crore ($9.4 billion) out of which net profit is Rs 44,324 crore ($5.9 billion). Reliance Jio has become one of the most valued companies in India after the investment from Facebook and now Vista is also biting into the stakes of the telco. As per an announcement from RIL and Jio Platforms Limited, Vista Equity Partners are going to invest Rs 11,367 crore into the Jio Platforms. In return, Vista will get a 2.32% stake in the company. This investment marks Jio Platforms equity value at Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

    Reliance Jio’s Mission to Make India Completely Digital

    Reliance Jio works with an aim for making India a digital society. It has already helped many Indians experience 4G internet at very low prices. Currently, Reliance Jio has over 388 million subscribers which is a big testament to how good the company is. The telco wants to help every Indian businessman, big or small, farmers, and the general population stay interconnected so that India’s economy can grow.

    At the same time, Vista is one of the most prominent global investment firms which puts its money into software enterprises. Vista is considered the fifth largest enterprise software company in the world with more than $57 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The vision for Vista to invest in software enterprises is to make the world a better place to live. In India, companies which Vista has invested in employs over 13,000 Indians.

    Vista to Become The Second Largest Investor in Jio Platforms

    After Facebook, Vista will become the second-largest investor in Jio Platforms. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL, said that he is pleased about collaborating with Vista as both the companies share the same vision of growth. Robert F. Smith, Chairman and CEO of Vista, said that he believes in the impact that Reliance Jio can make in the lives of Indian people and that he is excited to be a part of making India a digital society.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    1
    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    1 Comment threads
    0 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    1 Comment authors
    Nikhil Recent comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    Nikhil
    Nikhil

    Within three weeks, so huge investment. Looks like bad days have just started for customers.

    Forum reply »
    Vote Up00Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC and 30W Wireless Charging Launched in India at Rs 49,999

    Xiaomi Mi 10 5G just went official in India. The Mi 10 5G packs a lot of interesting features like...

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Launches Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199 Prepaid Plans: Check Details

    Bharti Airtel has introduced three new plans under Rs 200 with less than 28 days validity in select circles including...

    module-4-img

    Jio Platforms Get Yet Another Large Investment From Vista After the Deal With Facebook

    Reliance Industries has had an outstanding year. One of the critical reasons for that is the profits made my Jio...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    MediaTek Helio G85 Gaming Chipset Announced: Features Detailed

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV Wrap-up Complimentary Access to Interactive Services

    module-4-img

    BSNL Gives Contracts to ZTE and Nokia for Faster Upgradation of Existing Sites to 4G

    module-4-img

    Telcos Ask Trai to Retain 50 Paise per Spam SMS Rule