Honor 9X Pro With Kirin 810 SoC to Launch in India on May 12

Honor India is all set to roll out its latest offering to the Indian market. Honor 9X Pro is going to be reaching the hands of Indian customers very soon through Flipkart. Honor announced this via its official Twitter handle. One thing though, on the Twitter handle there was no mention about the launch date of the smartphone. Honor has already released the 9X Pro in the international markets a few weeks ago. So there are no doubts about the specifications of the smartphone. The only thing which is a mystery about the smartphone at the moment is the price it will launch with. An IANS report says the phone will launch on May 12 and it will be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

Honor 9X Pro Specifications

The Honor 9X Pro comes with a full view display which is 6.59-inch long. It is powered by Honor’s in-house chipset — Kirin 810 AI. The device is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You can expand the internal storage up to 512GB with the option of inserting a microSD card which is a rare thing in today’s smartphone world. You don’t have to worry about the draining of battery since a 4000mAh battery backs it.

Honor 9X Pro Triple Camera

One of the most impressive things about the Honor 9X Pro is its camera. In the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The primary camera comes with a 48MP lens. Supporting it, there is an 8MP wide-angle lens. The wide-angle lens can capture up to 120 degrees. The third camera comes with a 2MP lens which has a depth sensor on it. The 9X Pro dons a pop-up selfie camera which has a 16MP lens. It won’t be supporting 5G. The smartphone has GPS, Glonass, AGPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE. Right now, the Honor 9X Pro sells for RM 999 in Malaysia. That is roughly Rs 17,500. So if the smartphone shall launch into the Indian markets, there is a strong possibility that it would come in the range of Rs 20,000.