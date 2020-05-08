Xiaomi Targets Fire TV With Mi Box 4K Running Android TV, Also Introduces Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

Xiaomi on Friday announced its Mi Box 4K streaming device for Rs 3,499 with direct access to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The device runs on Android 9 and is powered by a 2Ghz quad core processor, Mali 450 GPU, 2GB of DDR3 RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage. Xiaomi said that the device supports 4K resolution and HDR10 video along with support for Dolby audio. The device would have multiple connectivity options including USB 2.0 and HDMI 2.0 ports along with Bluetooth 4.2 and a digital out port for connecting to external speakers.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Features Data Saver

Raghu Reddy, chief business officer for Xiaomi India said that the Mi Box 4K is preloaded with several “favourite” apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube.

“The Mi Box 4K works with any kind of TV that you might have [as] it works with HD TVs or a full HD TV or a 4K TV,” Reddy said in the virtual launch event of Xiaomi on Friday. “With Netflix and Prime Video offering more and more titles on 4K, we believe going forward a lot of content would be on 4K. With the Mi Box 4K, your content consumption is future proof.”

The device has Chromecast built-in that enables users to cast or mirror any device including smartphone or a tablet onto the TV. The Mi Box 4K also has Google Assistant built-in and that enables users to search and discover content using their voice.

Reddy said that Mi Box 4K would be the first Android streaming device to support Data Saver feature that enables users to watch three times more video for the same amount of data as single video. Further, Reddy said that the device sends frequent notifications to users over their data consumption while also enabling users to cast local content onto TV without using WiFi. Xiaomi noted that the Data Saver feature would be enabled through an OTA update.

Xiaomi Targets Fire TV with Mi Box 4K

The company said that the device powered by Android supports over 5000 apps on the Play Store. Xiaomi in its virtual launch event compared the Mi Box 4K with the Fire TV with the company highlighting the processor, connectivity options and support for more apps.

The company said that the Mi Box 4K returned a single core Geekbench score of 640 with the multi core score being 1752. Meanwhile, the Fire TV with a 1.3 Ghz quad core processor and support up to 1080P resolution returned Geekbench scores of 430 on single core and 1100 on multi core. Similarly, the Fire TV 4K with 1.7 Ghz quad core processor returned Geekbench scores of 691 on single core and 1910 on multi core. However, Xiaomi highlighted that the Fire TV has support for “limited apps” and does not support Chromecast.

The Mi Box 4K is priced at Rs 3,499 while the Fire TV is available for Rs 3,999. Further, the higher specced Fire TV 4K that supports HDR10+ video is priced at Rs 5,999.

Xiaomi said that the company is also introducing multiple offers for the early buyers of Mi Box 4K with deals from its content partners including DocuBay, EPIC On, Hoichoi, Shemaroo. As of press time on Friday, Xiaomi hasn’t specified the nature of these content offers.

The Mi Box 4K is said to be available from 12 PM on May 11 with Xiaomi selling the device on multiple platforms including Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home and Mi Studio. The company said that the Mi Box 4K would “soon” be available with various offline retailers.

Xiaomi Introduces Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

Additionally, Xiaomi also introduced Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 that is said to be “artfully tuned for India.” The company said that its second generation Mi True Wireless Earphones delivers “immersive high definition audio” with support for Low Latency High Definition Audio Codec (LHDC).

The device is said to offer “uncompromised call clarity” by suppressing “90% environmental noise.” The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is said to deliver up to 14 hours of battery life with multiple additional charges in the case. The device on a single charge is said to offer up to 4 hours of listening time.

Xiaomi said that the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 would be available for a price of Rs 4499. However, the company is offering the device at a special price for Rs 3999 for those users who purchase the device between May 12 and May 17. Xiaomi said that the device would be available on Mi.com and Mi Home Amazon.