MIUI 12 Global ROM Phased Rollout to Start from June: Upgraded Dark Mode and More

Xiaomi is rolling out MIUI 12 globally starting from June and the devices will be sent updates on a ‘model by model’ basis

By May 20th, 2020 AT 8:25 PM
    Xiaomi is going to release MIUI 12 globally in June. It is the latest user interface developed by Xiaomi for Androids. The rollout will take place in a phased manner. Devices which are going to get the update first are Mi 9T, Mi 9, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro. The update is going to reach the devices of Xiaomi in a ‘model by model system’. With the new update, you are going to experience an enhanced Dark Mode and better and simpler system user interface.

    MIUI 12 Update Sequence

    Xiaomi has announced the sequence in which the update is going to be rolled out for different devices. The first devices to get the MIUI 12 update is Mi 9, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro. All these devices will get the update in June. The other devices which are going to get the update in a ‘model by model’ fashion are — Redmi Note 5, Note 6 Pro, Note 7, Note 8, Note 9 Pro, and the Mi 10 series.

    There are more devices which are slated to get the update — Mi Mix 3, Mi Note 10, Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi Mix 2S, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite, Mi Note 3, Mi Mix 2, Poco F1, Poco F2 Pro, Poco X2, Mi Max 3, Mi 8 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi Y3, Redmi S2, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A Dual. There is no confirmation of the exact date for the rollout of update for these devices, but all of them will be getting the update very soon.

    MIUI 12 Features

    One of the biggest features that the MIUI 12 will be bringing is the enhanced experience of clicking pictures. To make shooting pictures more convenient for you, you can even rearrange the different shooting modes so that you can get access to your preferred modes faster. You can also change the aspect ratio of the screen or add a timer simply by swiping down from the top. Also, the shutter button in the camera can now be of multiple-use, you can click pictures and record videos straight through it.

    MIUI 12 Global ROM Phased Rollout to Start from June: Upgraded Dark Mode and More

